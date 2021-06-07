The Yankton Community Library will host a special event at 6 p.m. Monday, June 14, with Dr. Deborah Reeves from Vermillion’s National Music Museum.
Reeves will be demonstrating the different sounds of instruments that sound like animals. Come and listen to “animal sounds” through the music of “Peter and the Wolf.” At the end of the program, children will be able to create a craft that matches the musical story.
This program is free and requires no registration.
For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.