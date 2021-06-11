City Set To Weigh Cannabis Ordinance During Monday Meeting

While the first legal purchases of medical marijuana in South Dakota likely won’t occur until November, Yankton city officials believe they’re acting at the right time when it comes to considering an ordinance for its legalization within city limits.
The Yankton City Commission is set to hold the second reading and consider passage of an ordinance establishing a licensing structure for dispensaries during its regular meeting Monday.
During a media preview of the agenda Friday, City Manager Amy Leon said she hasn’t heard any pushback on the proposed ordinance.
“I have heard nothing other than people interested in applying,” she said. “We’ve had a lot of discussions with individuals — local and non-local — who are interested in pursuing. Because of that, it will be good to have our parameters in place so they can start making business plans and decide if this is something they want to try for.”
While the city is looking to consider its licensing ordinance for dispensaries, the Yankton County Commission on Tuesday will consider a temporary ordinance effectively pumping the brakes and not considering licensing within its jurisdiction until the state comes out with its protocols on licensing and distribution. The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) has set Oct. 29 as a deadline to set eligibility and licensing rules at the state level, and County Commission chairperson Cheri Loest told the Press & Dakotan earlier this week that rumors still abound that a special session of the Legislature may be called between the July 1 legalization date and the DOH’s deadline.
If both the city and county ordinances are passed next week, the county’s temporary ordinance would not impact the City of Yankton. It would also not supersede any other municipalities in the county if they were to draft their own ordinances.
Leon said that it’s understood that the ordinance may change as the state’s rules are introduced.
“The commission knows that they may have to go back and make some amendments, depending upon what the state comes up with,” she said. “But I think it was really smart of the commission to get ahead of things because we’ll be more ready if we end up with recreational.”
She added that a moratorium like Yankton County’s wasn’t seen as an option.
“Our perspective is, ‘Why do that?’ There’s been plenty of time,” she said. “The voters of South Dakota said what they wanted and we certainly want to encourage people — if it’s legal — to move forward with their business plan, which is going to take some time. It’s much easier to amend an ordinance than it is to write one.”
Mayor Stephanie Moser said that it’s best to be prepared for the inevitable change in the law than wait for the state’s guidance.
“I’d rather be ready to go and make some adjustments as needed should the state weigh in and change anything that isn’t in alignment with the ordinance and resolutions that we have in place,” she said. “But I’m with the city manager — I want to be at the forefront and be ready to go.
Additionally Monday, the board will discuss Summit Activities Center rental rates, an agreement for HDR for wastewater treatment plant repairs, bond issuance for the wastewater facilities, the city’s Fourth of July fireworks display, the Kids in the Park program, the purchase of Taser equipment for the Yankton Police Department and a funding request for Riverboat Days.
The City Commission meets at 7 p.m. Monday at RTEC.
