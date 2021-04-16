PIERRE — The first South Dakota Week of Work is scheduled for April 19-23. This exciting week will help middle and high school students explore career opportunities across the state.
Tuesday, April 20, through Thursday, April 22, students can participate virtually in live panel discussions with South Dakota business and industry professionals. Students can choose from a variety of panels each day at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. CDT. Almost 100 panelists from 27 communities will represent career fields in agriculture, business, public service, private sector service, science and healthcare, and manufacturing and construction, for a total of 36 panel discussions.
The week’s events are open to all middle and high school students. Registration information, career exploration resources, and a schedule can be found on the 2021 Schedule page of the South Dakota Week of Work website.
“We have a tremendous lineup of professionals for the Week of Work panel discussions,” said Secretary of Education Tiffany Sanderson. “I am excited for our young people to learn directly from people in their field of interest who have worked in South Dakota and contributed to the successes of our communities. It promises to be a lively, engaging week.”
“I’m so grateful for the overwhelming response from all the business and industry representatives who have stepped up to connect with students in this way,” said state Labor and Regulation Secretary Marcia Hultman. “As a leader of workforce development efforts, I continually see examples and hear stories underlining the importance of making informed career decisions. That’s exactly what this week is about.”
At the end of the week, a live wrap-up session with information about soft skills, job shadow experiences and internships will help students take the next steps in their career paths.
Panel discussions will be recorded and made available for later viewing. Businesses have also submitted videos spotlighting various careers within their respective organizations. These videos are already available on the 2021 Schedule page of the South Dakota Week of Work website.
Everyone who participates in the week’s activities is encouraged to share photos and success stories using #SDWeekofWork on social media.
The South Dakota Week of Work is sponsored by the South Dakota departments of Labor and Regulation and Education in partnership with the Governor’s Office of Economic Development, the South Dakota Retailers Association, and the South Dakota Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
