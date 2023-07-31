100 Years Ago
Wednesday, August 1, 1923
• Workmen were busy this morning clearing timbers and other piled-up equipment between sidetracks at the site of the Meridian Highway bridge across the Missouri River here. They are making way for a new sidetrack. It will be just north of the siding past the bridge works cement house. The Milwaukee railroad is putting in a little over 700 feet of new siding there. While this is for the general use of the line, its chief occupation in the next few months will be in the unloading of steel to go into the bridge here.
• The half price on automobile license plates for cars purchased after Aug. 1 is in effect today. One man came in this morning for a half rate tag. He was Charlie Tuen and he was at the county treasurer’s office at 8:30, just over the line. There is promise now, however, that there will be something of a rush on the part of those who have held up buying cars till licenses were cheaper, and that the 225 plates yet in the office of Mrs. Gertude Tripp, county treasurer, will go soon.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, August 1, 1948
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, August 1, 1973
• Are inner tubes and air mattresses “boats” requiring use of approved life preservers? Yankton Justice of the Peace R.F. Weiland Tuesday night ruled that under South Dakota law, they are. He fined two young Yankton men, Tom Graham and Terry Truesdell, $10 and costs each on a charge of failing to have on an approved life preserver while on a “vessel.” The two and their attorney, Robert Hirsch of Yankton, say they plan an appeal.
• There were bargain hunters by the hundreds on the streets of Yankton at an early hour Tuesday morning as the annual Crazy Days merchandise event made its one-day stand in the downtown business section as well as at the Broadway Plaza. Most merchants had special “buys” for the throngs which came into the city from all directions to enjoy the carnival-like atmosphere only offered during Crazy Days.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, August 1, 1998
• When Steve Pontesso started as the first warden at the Yankton Federal Prison Camp in 1988, he knew there was a good deal of work to be done. Pontesso and a number of other original staff members returned to Yankton Friday to help celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Federal Prison Camp.
• Yankton Post 12 had two chances to qualify for the State A American Legion Baseball Tournament Friday. They only needed one. Yankton scored three in the fifth and two in the seventh to defeat Valley Springs 6-2 in the Region 2A Tournament and qualify for next week’s state tourney.
