Back On The Menu

Yankton Ribfest is poised to make its second comeback in two years — and it may not be alone this summer.
Earlier this week, organizers announced that the event, which fell victim to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, is scheduled for a return June 12.
Organizer Jeff Dayhuff told the Press & Dakotan that the event will largely mimic its inaugural revitalization in 2019.
“We’re going to have bands from 11 a.m.-midnight. We’ll have a bunch of food vendors up and down the street. We’ve got four bands all day long,” he said.
Urbandale Lane is the featured band and will perform from 8 p.m.-midnight.
He said the event organizers are working on one of the most important aspects of staging a successful Ribfest at the moment.
“One of the keys to the whole program is the sponsors,” he said. ‘We’re just now trying to round up sponsors to make the whole thing happen.”
Dayhuff said he’s hoping for around 15-20 vendors. According to the festival’s website, the goal is close at hand, with 12 already having signed up.
Other bands scheduled to perform include Kings of Oblivion, Rock Hardy and a third band yet to be named.
This week has seen a number of positive stories regarding progress in combatting the ongoing pandemic, including a surge in the number of available vaccines and predictions that vaccines will be available to all U.S. adults by May.
However, Ribfest organizers continue to watch the pandemic and will implement precautions as the situation dictates.
“We’ll be ready in case COVID still is hanging around here,” Dayhuff said. “We’re going to wait until we get a little closer to the event to figure out any restrictions we might have, handwashing stations, distancing and things like that. We’re going to play it by ear now. We’re 90 days out but we’ll be ready for whatever needs to be done.”
He said that reception of the news of Ribfest’s return has been huge.
“It’s going to be bigger and better than ever,” he said. “We put a save the date out on Facebook and we had over 12,000 responses in the first day and 50 shares. I think that’s the best we’ve had on any event ‘save the date’ that we’ve ever put out there.”
Beyond Ribfest, Dayhuff told the Press & Dakotan Thursday that there are also plans to revitalize another summer event.
“We’ve also decided we’re going to take over Third on Third,” he said. “Nobody did it last year or the year before.”
He said that details are still being hashed out on the event, set for July 3 in the Meridian District.
“We’re trying to make preparations for that,” he said. “We haven’t hired any entertainment for that. We were thinking possibly a DJ, possibly a band, but we’re definitely going to have food vendors.”
The Meridian District started Third on Third in 2017 and a second event was held in 2018.
Dayhuff said that Rock ‘N’ Rumble will also return this year. Currently slated for July 24, more details will be released at a later date.
He added that people are ready for a summer filled with events once again.
“Everybody’s totally thirsty to get out and do this kind of thing,” he said. “It’s going to be really big and I hope everybody comes out.”
For more information on Ribfest, visit https://www.yanktonribfest.com/.
