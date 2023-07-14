Starting Monday, July 17, the Mead Museum in Yankton will only be accessible from Highway 81 as the area near the intersection of Spruce Street north from Highway 50 and Mickelson Drive will be closed due to construction.
Museum patrons are asked to exit off Highway 81 at Wilson Road, turn left on Mickelson Drive and continue to the parking lot on the east side of the Mead Building.
