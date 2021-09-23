VERMILLION — Want to learn how to use your library card to download and read electronic books and audiobooks? Join the Edith B. Siegrist Vermillion Public Library for an October Lunch & Learn as we show participants how to access OverDrive, the library’s main digital reading platform for popular ebooks, audiobooks, and magazines. Books can be downloaded to your Kindle, Nook or other electronic device through OverDrive anywhere, anytime.
The program will take place Friday, Oct. 1. at noon. This event will be held in person at the Vermillion Public Library, in the Kozak Room.
Register online at bit.ly/vploverdrive if you would like to get the Zoom link and attend virtually instead.
Guests are welcome to bring their lunch, and refreshments will be served.
For questions, email vplstaff@vermillionpubliclibrary.org or call 605-677-7060.
