Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota dropped to their lowest level in more than three months, according to Wednesday’s update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The number of active cases dropped 21% to 6,083 (-1,623), the smallest number since Nov. 9. By coincidence, there were 6,083 active cases reported on that day, too.
The DOH posted 427 new infections Wednesday, while current hospitalizations tumbled to 171 (-40), the lowest level since Oct. 12.
Five new COVID-related deaths were reported, raising the state toll to 2,784. None of the new deaths were recorded in the Yankton area.
Yankton County saw 10 new cases, the first time it’s reached double digits since Feb. 9, and posted 34 new recoveries, lowering the number of active cases to 127.
Other COVID-19 statistics for Wednesday included:
• S.D. Hospitalizations — Current hospitalizations 171 (-4); new hospitalizations: 24 (-6);
• New Area Hospitalizations — Douglas County, +1;
• S.D. Seven-Day Test-Positivity Rate — 13.3% (-.3%);
• Area Case Reports (29) — Bon Homme County, +3; Charles Mix County, +1; Clay County, 0; Douglas County +2; Hutchinson County, +2; Turner County, +3; Union County, +8; Yankton County, +10.
• USD Update — Active cases: 0 (0 change); quarantine/isolation: 0 (0 change)
Also, the weekly update from the South Dakota Department of Corrections showed no active COVID cases at either Mike Durfee State Prison in Springfield or the Yankton Community Work Center, while the Federal Bureau of Prisons on Wednesday reported one active case (staff) at the Yankton Federal Prison Camp.
