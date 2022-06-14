Yankton’s “Murder by the Book” (MBTB) will hold its annual tea at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 16, on the grounds of the Cramer-Kenyon Heritage Home, 509 Pine Street.
Bring something good to eat, and you will be rewarded with an array of tasty treats, which will be set up in the carriage house where various teas can also be sampled. First, the group gets their plates then settles down to discuss books written by Laurie King. If you haven’t read any of her works, you are not alone. People who regularly attend MBTB don’t always read the assigned author. The discussion still is lively.
Two things are essential is you want to attend MBTB: a love of reading (or listening to) a mystery and a love of food. If both of those describe you, you are invited to attend.
