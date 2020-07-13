Incidents
• A report was received at 4:21 p.m. Friday of a residential burglary on Locust St.
• A report was received at 8:04 p.m. Friday of shoplifting at a business on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 11:53 p.m. Friday of a vehicle break-in on Prairie Circle.
• A report was received at 4:19 a.m. Saturday of a domestic incident on Birch Rd.
• A report was received at 11:05 a.m. Saturday of a fight on W. 8th St.
• A report was received at 7:41 p.m. Saturday of a residential burglary on Linn St.
• A report was received at 11:09 p.m. Saturday of a domestic incident on Douglas Ave.
• A report was received at 11:58 p.m. Saturday of a domestic incident in Yankton.
• A report was received at 12:03 a.m. Sunday of a residential burglary on Linn St.
• A report was received at 12:42 a.m. Sunday of a domestic incident on Douglas Ave.
• A report was received at 6:56 a.m. Sunday of a residential burglary on W. 8th St.
• A report was received at 10:01 a.m. Sunday of a residential burglary on E. 6th St.
• A report was received at 4:09 p.m. Sunday of a domestic incident on Douglas Ave.
• A report was received at 8:04 a.m. Monday of the theft of an air conditioning unit from behind a business on Walnut St.
• A report was received at 10:25 a.m. Monday of a sex crime in Yankton.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 1 p.m. Friday of assault at the Human Services Center.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 11:59 p.m. Friday of an assault on Jerry St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 3:28 p.m. Friday of vandalism on Washington Ave. in Mission Hill.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 4:05 p.m. Saturday of theft on W. 23rd St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 11 a.m. Sunday of theft off of 434th Ave.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 2:38 a.m. Monday of vandalism on Hastings Dr.
Crime Stoppers
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 665-4440.
