Spark, a coalition of representatives from a variety of human service organizations, is hosting its next a Community Conversation at 8:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at United Way Community Impact Center, 920 Broadway Avenue, Suite 1.
The meeting will examine trends and strategies regarding local workforce development. Featured presenters will be Rita Nelson, Yankton Thrive, Workforce Development Director, and Brittany Trimble Wagner, owner of River’s Edge
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.