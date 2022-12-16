Calving Supplies To Have On Hand  
Kara - stock.adobe.com

In today’s environment, the words “supply shortage” have not been in short supply. For various reasons, items we depend on in agriculture and everyday life have sporadically been absent. Because of the risks of a supply shortage, and really to just be well prepared, this time of year is the best time to gather everything you will need for calving. It’s much easier to find an item, or the alternative for it, when you’re not pressed for time.

The first thing a cow/calf producer should check is his or her current inventory. This includes non-perishable items, like calf chains and OB lube, as well as perishables like vaccines. Make sure everything is cleaned, organized and stored properly. It does no good to have enough vaccine if that vaccine has frozen or cooked.

