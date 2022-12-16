Calving Supplies To Have On Hand  

In today’s environment, the words “supply shortage” have not been in short supply. For various reasons, items we depend on in agriculture and everyday life have sporadically been absent. Because of the risks of a supply shortage, and really to just be well prepared, this time of year is the best time to gather everything you will need for calving. It’s much easier to find an item, or the alternative for it, when you’re not pressed for time.
The first thing a cow/calf producer should check is his or her current inventory. This includes non-perishable items, like calf chains and OB lube, as well as perishables like vaccines. Make sure everything is cleaned, organized and stored properly. It does no good to have enough vaccine if that vaccine has frozen or cooked.
Checking the function of things like the calf jack this time of year is also a good idea. Tools like this are often neglected until you’re in need of them. Finding out the calf jack is in disrepair at the exact moment you have a calf that needs a little help is pretty poor timing.
Once you’ve surveyed what you have, move towards what you’ll need to buy. Using what you’ve used historically as a guide, project what you’ll need this calving season. There’s a tendency in shortages for people to overbuy products “just in case.” However, this hoarding leads to further shortages, exacerbating the problem.
A better solution is to have a reasonable number of treatments on hand for the likely disease incidence you’ll face. For example, if you usually treat half a dozen calves a year for Clostridium perfringens, have 8 to 10 doses of antitoxin on hand. This will give you a little cushion in case you have a few more, without keeping the product out of the hands of others who need it as well.
When it comes to treatments, the old adage that “an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure” comes to mind. As we’ve been hit with cold, wet weather this month, it is quite possible that spring may not be as kind to us as it has been the last couple years. This means it’s time to bring out your “A” game for scours and pneumonia prevention. If you haven’t tried a management system to limit the spread of disease, such as the Sandhills Calving System, this would be a great time to do so. By keeping issues at bay, the need for copious quantities of product decreases.
In addition to items to have on hand that relate directly to calving, any supplies or spare parts for feeding or watering cows are great to acquire now. Since it’s often freezing weather during the first part of calving season, spare floats or parts for the waterer that are liable to break are nice to have in the shop waiting. The same goes for feeder wagon and tractor parts that wear frequently. If you can’t access these parts in a handy manner in the nearest town, you may end up driving all over the state looking for them. And if you’re tied up doing this when a cow needs help calving, the end result could be a lost calf.
By now, supply shortages are a common aspect of our lives. The best way to stay ahead of them is to look for what we need long before we need it. This way, if it takes a while to get supplies, we’re not rushed to find them, or worse yet, have to do with out them when the need arises.
