The Yankton County Democrats are hosting a 2020 campaign kickoff and candidate meet and greet on Thursday, Aug. 27, at 7:30 p.m. at Picnic Shelter No. 2 at Riverside Park, rain or shine.
Candidates include current State Rep. Ryan Cwach, who is running for re-election to the South Dakota House of Representatives, as well as State Senate Democratic candidate Jordan Foos.
Foos is the campus minister at Mount Marty University and resides in Yankton with his wife and two small children.
Social distancing will be strongly encouraged and masks will be expected when social distancing is not possible. You are asked to bring your own lawn chair and beverage.
