Editor’s Note: This is the first of two stories on area residents assisting with the Ukrainian relief effort.
———
When Courtney Opsahl awoke startled on that Friday morning two weeks ago, she heard children’s cries in the next room — and then learned it wasn’t her own.
Opsahl’s husband, Kevin, was watching the news video from the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The footage showed the disturbing shots of mothers fleeing the war with their small children.
“They were coming off buses (at refugee sites), with the children screaming and crying,” Courtney said, noting the images haunted her. “My mind was spinning the whole time I was at work.
“That evening, I told Kevin I wanted to talk with him about something. I told him, ‘You’ll probably say no, but hear me out.’”
Courtney proposed traveling and working at the refugee sites near the Poland-Ukraine border. They would use the money saved for vacation and other plans to finance the trip.
“My thought was, I would hope if we were in that situation, somebody would help us,” she said.
The couple launched a whirlwind effort. They initially contacted a relief agency but decided it would work better to depart immediately on their own and go wherever they were needed once they arrived. They decided going into Ukraine was too dangerous, so they located Polish border towns.
Once in Poland, they stayed in a small city while commuting two hours each day to the border town accepting refugees. The Opsahls witnessed military transport planes constantly arriving and departing with relief supplies from the United States, Canada, France and the United Kingdom.
The Opsahls downloaded a translation app for their stay, but they immediately ran into an American — “Breaking It Down” radio show host Frank MacKay.
“Frank’s show is syndicated in more than 120 U.S. stations, and he was there to investigate things from the war to refugee issues,” Kevin said. “He asked what group we were with, and we said we’re not with anyone, just a group of two trying to make a difference.”
Upon arriving at the Polish border town’s train station, the Opsahls encountered chaos. The exodus of refugees had intensified as the Russians bombed numerous Ukrainian civilian areas.
The Opsahls were initially assigned to a nursing station to help treat the injured. But then they were called back to an empty mall converted into a major refugee station. They worked the 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. shift, which became overwhelmed with the exodus arriving at an unexpected time.
“We had only five volunteers overnight, but most refugees came at that time,” Courtney said. “We had 8,000 to 12,000 refugees that came every 24 hours, just at our settlement area.”
Thousands of refugees arrived in a short time in city transport buses, large commercial vacation buses and other vehicles. At one rest stop, 40 buses were parked in a row.
The World Central Kitchen relief organization set up multiple serving lines both in the mall and its parking lot. Workers served meals, beverages and even dog and cat food for pets around the clock.
A tent city served as a checkpoint, registering the arrivals and assigning them to areas. In time, each storefront was designated as the gathering spot for refugees traveling to a particular country. The Opsahls did whatever was needed, from hauling pallets of supplies to cleaning toilets.
In the midst of the human despair, the Opsahls learned authorities were concerned about another threat — human trafficking and kidnapping of children.
“The (Ukrainian) president ordered any male between 18-60 years old to stay and fight in the military,” Kevin said. “All we saw for refugees were men and women over age 60 and young women with kids. They were open season on human trafficking, which is about as evil as you could get.”
The arrivals included not only Ukrainian but also Russian refugees, the Opsahls said. Authorities watched for Russians who might dress in Ukrainian military uniforms or other clothing to infiltrate the settlement camps and kill major numbers of civilians.
Tensions remained high, Kevin said, describing an encounter with an officer. “I took two steps toward him to ask a question, and he took two steps and put his hand on his revolver. I thought, ‘Whoa!’ and stepped back,” he said.
The Opsahls told of a young Ukrainian mother who walked to the Polish border, pushing her 18-month-old baby in a stroller through woods in sub-freezing weather because she was scared of walking on the roads and being kidnapped or killed.
A relief worker located the woman and sick child, safely transporting them to the refugee checkpoint. She was far from alone, as fire and ambulance crews swept the area offering rides to those who felt it was unsafe to walk along the roads.
“They offered to carry the bag of an older woman, but she just clutched it tightly because it was everything she had,” Courtney said. “But other times, people just left strollers or other things behind because they no longer needed them or couldn’t continue with them.”
Kevin described the emotion of reunited families. “They were so exhausted and relieved that they fell in each others’ arms. They never knew if any of them would be killed or if they would ever see each other again,” he said.
The entire relief operation became more streamlined each day with the arrival of massive amounts of supplies, Kevin said. The Global Aid International Network (GAIN) brought technology, which provided a greater flow of notifications and other information.
“You would notice all the little stores had flat screens and technology where refugees could interface with the registration and organizations,” he said. “And with all the languages spoken, Google translation became everyone’s best friend when asking question on where to get something.”
The incoming refugees had expected to board another bus for their destination or take the free Polish trains to Germany or other locations. Instead, they waited days for processing and transportation. The mall was filled with 1,000-2,000 cots. A woman in her late 80s or early 90s slept on a cot for five days until she received a mattress, the Opsahls said. Others slept on mats or in chairs.
The mall’s large central area was converted into a recreation area for children to play soccer with volunteers. “It was their little piece of normalcy, something positive,” Courtney said.
Kevin struck up a friendship with a Ukranian boy, about 6 years old, who was looking down on the sea of humanity with his nose and hands stuck against the glass.
“I could tell this little boy was studying things and trying to figure out what was going on,” Kevin said. “I went up to him and, on my side of the window, put my hands on top of his. At first, he pulled back and looked at me, like he was wondering who I was. But then I smiled at him and he went from ‘Who are you?’ to flashing a big smile at me.”
They later reconnected when the little boy and his mother were standing near a bus. To Kevin’s surprise, the little boy handed him a bottle of chocolate milk, and Kevin handed him a package of peanut butter and crackers he had stashed in his pocket. They exchanged smiles and a double fist bump.
“I asked, ‘You want a hug?’ He gave me a full-on hug and I rumpled his hair,” Kevin said. “When they left, I had to go behind the bus and cry because I was so moved by this little boy. All I could say was, ‘Thank you, God.’ I’ll never forget that moment. It’s burned into my head for the rest of my life. I’ll always wonder what became of him, but he’s going to do special things in life.”
On the final night of the Opsahls’ mission, they were reminded of the growing danger. The Russians bombed a Ukrainian military base three miles away, and the U.S. and other military presence intensified at the border.
Kevin admits a bit of “survivor’s guilt” remembering those who remain behind. However, the Opsahls express only deep satisfaction in helping those in need.
“We went because of seeing the crying youngsters on television, and I will always remember the little boy I befriended who even gave me his chocolate milk,” Kevin said. “You could say it all began with a child and ended with a child.”
