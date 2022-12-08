BROOKINGS — South Dakota State University Extension is providing training for food processors who would like to sell food products from their homes following updates to the state’s cottage food laws earlier this year.

The South Dakota Cottage Home Processing Food Safety online course includes information on proper food labeling, licensing fees, food testing, and other things processors need to know before they can begin selling food items.

