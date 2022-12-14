CASES DISPOSED:
NOV. 19-25, 2022
Jeremiah James Guse, Sioux Falls; Fleeing from officer on foot; Dismissed by prosecutor; Habitual offender – 3+ prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Simple assault against law enforcement officer et al or other public officer; Recharged by information; Simple assault against law enforcement officer et al or other public officer; Recharged by information.
Kyle Steve Brockmueller, Renner; Use salt lick-attract big game; $182.50.
Roberto Rodriguez Lopez, 607 Burgess Road, Yankton; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Jamien Allen Logan, Volin; Seat belt violation; $25.
Naseb Warsame, 709 Broadway Ave., Yankton; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Suspended execution of sentence; $546.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years suspended; Three years probation; Habitual offender – 1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
Jennifer Kristen Mulberry, 2612 Mulberry St., Yankton; Speeding on a state highway; $137.50.
Robert Dean Lindsay, 2008 Ross St., Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50; Seat belt violation; $25.
Justin Keith Olson, Vermillion; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Stanley Craig LaPointe, Rapid City; Petty theft 2nd degree - $400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Kelsey Marie Monson, Alden, MN; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; $270; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; $270.
Sarah Leigh Huber, 415 E. 4th Street, Yankton; Pet violations – animal at large dog/cat; $126.50.
Brian Bashur, 305 Pine St., Apt. 1, Yankton; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; $505; Jail sentence of 109 days with 30 days suspended and 87 days credit; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by information; Domestic abuse/aggravated assault – strangulation; Recharged by complaint; Reckless use of weapons; Dismissed by prosecutor; Reckless use of weapons; Recharged by indictment; Domestic abuse/aggravated assault – strangulation; Recharged by indictment.
Robert Law, 3812 SD HWY 314, Yankton; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Dismissed by prosecutor; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by information.
Mariah Jo Nelson, Crofton, Neb.; Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; $132.50.
Evan William Frances Highland, Vermillion; Seat belt violation; $25.
Julie Marie Kafka, 1704 Peninah St., Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree - $400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Tyler John Mutchler, 1100 E. 8th St., Lot #4, Yankton; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Suspended execution of sentence; $616.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years suspended; Three years probation; Habitual offender – 3+ prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Intentional damage to property - $400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Disorderly conduct; Dismissed by prosecutor; Grand theft – more than $5,000 and less than $100,000.01; Dismissed by prosecutor; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; Dismissed by prosecutor; Resisting arrest; Dismissed by prosecutor; Grand theft – more than $5,000 and less than $100,000.01; Recharged by information; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; Recharged by information; Resisting arrest; Recharged by information.
Noelle Wurtz, Ely, Nev.; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Trinity Shane Hurrell, Mission Hill; Petty theft 2nd degree - $400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Davian James Lee Zephier, Wagner; Petty theft 2nd degree - $400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Jeremie Joshua Boyd, 1003 Memory Lane, Yankton; Habitual offender – 1 or 2 prior felonies; Petition sustained; Grand theft – more than $1,000 and less than or equal to $2,500; $873.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 2 years suspended and 11 days credit.
