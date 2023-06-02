Jackley
South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley chats with delegates shortly before his speech before Thursday's session of Girls State in Aalfs Auditorium on the University of South Dakota campus.

 David Lias/Vermillion Plain Talk

VERMILLION — South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley admitted Thursday that his office was making a big gain that morning.

On June 1, Alexis Tracy began her new role as an assistant attorney general in Jackley’s office. To take that new job, Tracy stepped down as Clay County state’s attorney at the end of Wednesday’s workday.   

