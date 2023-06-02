VERMILLION — South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley admitted Thursday that his office was making a big gain that morning.
On June 1, Alexis Tracy began her new role as an assistant attorney general in Jackley’s office. To take that new job, Tracy stepped down as Clay County state’s attorney at the end of Wednesday’s workday.
“She’s amazing,” Jackley said of Tracy in an interview with the Plain Talk, shortly before he spoke to Girls State delegates in Aalfs Auditorium on the University of South Dakota campus.
“The new state’s attorney — he took over at about 5 p.m. (Wednesday), and I went and saw him at about 5:15,” the attorney general said.
Clay County’s new state’s attorney is Michael Smith. The Clay County Commission agreed unanimously in late April to hire Smith, who at the time was serving as a deputy state’s attorney in Pennington County.
“I’ve known Alexis Tracy for a long time, I’ve watched her grow into a wonderful lawyer and a great prosecutor,” Jackley said. “One of the things that’s been fortunate for me in building the new team (of assistant attorney generals) is the state’s attorney community.”
His recent hires, besides Tracy, include the former state’s attorneys from Brown and Hughes counties.
“I’m probably not real popular with county commissions right now, but they’ve earned these opportunities, and these are our future attorneys general,” Jackley said. “I’ve openly said that.”
Tracy was elected as Clay County state’s attorney in 2016 and was re-elected in 2020. She has been an attorney for 17 years and has been a prosecuting attorney for more than 16 years.
She became a familiar face statewide while serving as a prosecutor during the impeachment trial of Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, held on the Senate floor of the state Capitol in Pierre in June 2022.
Tracy was the first attorney to take the podium during the impeachment trial of Ravnsborg and delivered an impassioned argument for his conviction and removal from office. The subject of the proceedings was a fatal crash in September 2020, when a car driven by Ravnsborg fatally struck a pedestrian on the side of a rural highway.
At the conclusion of the one-day trial, senators voted to convict Ravnsborg, remove him from office and bar him from holding future elected offices in the state.
“My hope is that somebody from the team steps up when I’m done, takes over the reins and continues what Bill Janklow and (Mark) Meierhenry and (Mark) Barnett and (Larry) Long and (Roger) Tellinghuisen did,” Jackley said. “We’ve taken a step in the right direction now.”
He’s equally impressed with Smith, Tracy’s replacement in the Clay County State’s Attorney’s office.
“With the experience (Smith has) had in Pennington County, he brings a fresh look to things,” Jackley said. “Alexis Tracy is still going to be in this community; I didn’t move her. I felt that we needed a stronger presence in southeastern South Dakota … I just feel she’s the right person for this area and I think she’ll be working some big cases in the future.”
For the time being, the attorney general said, Tracy will be working in the Yankton and Vermillion area.
“She will have an office in Sioux Falls and with this job; you sort of go where the cases take you,” Jackley said. “I was in Tyndall (Wednesday); I’ll be trying a pretty serious murder case up in Watertown in September. It’s just where the case is.
“Her focus will be in this region – probably Sioux Falls south,” he said.
Jackley previously served as South Dakota’s attorney general from 2009 to 2019. He didn’t seek another term as attorney general in 2018, deciding instead to run for the governor’s office. He lost that race to Kristi Noem.
Jackley became the state’s attorney general again in 2023 after winning the 2022 election unopposed. Before serving as the state’s attorney general, he was appointed as the 39th United States Attorney for the District of South Dakota.
He said his interest in politics began during his week-long experience as a Boys State delegate in 1987. Much of his message to Girls Staters Thursday morning included recollections from that time.
“I tried to recall back what I took away from that,” Jackley said, moments before stepping on the stage of Aalfs Auditorium. “Part of that was relationships. I still have friends today that I met at Boys State, and we’ve continued that friendship.
“It (Boys State) had to be part of the spark for me to be interested in politics and in government,” he said. “It was really my first opportunity to see first-hand how government works and to hear from those that are in government.”
Jackley said the message he had prepared touches on making friendships that last forever and also how you get out of something what you put into it.
“I encourage the delegates to make an effort in these remaining couple days to learn as much as they can about government, as much as they can about South Dakota and to take that back to their communities,” he said.
The importance of public service is also a key part of his Thursday message to the Girls Staters. It’s something he includes in the speeches he makes in other settings across South Dakota, as well.
“I put a component of public service in those talks and that public service, of course, includes serving in the military and also the opportunity to serve on boards, to vote in elections and to serve on juries,” Jackley said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.