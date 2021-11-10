• Larry Carda, 50, Sioux Falls, was arrested Tuesday for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and on a warrant for second-degree petty theft.
• T-Keyah Lasley, 28, Sioux City, Iowa, was booked Tuesday on a federal hold for the Bureau of Indian Affairs.
• Cody Dejong, 24, Yankton, was arrested Tuesday for eluding a law enforcement vehicle (misdemeanor) ad reckless driving.
• Philavanh Soukhanouvong, 45, Minneapolis, was booked Tuesday on a federal hold for the U.S. Marshal Service.
• Netfat Gay, 38, Sioux Falls, was booked Tuesday on a federal hold for the U.S. Marshal Service.
