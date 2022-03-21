EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the second in a series of profiles on the six candidates for Yankton City Commission. The municipal election is April 12.
NAME: Amy Miner
FAMILY: Since I’m from Yankton, many people know my folks, Jim and Celia Miner, who are both retired and living in town. I have a twin sister, Beth, who is a professor at USF and a younger brother named Jeremy who lives in Fremont, Nebraska. I co-parent four wonderful HHS rescue animals with Julie Amsberry, who is the Executive Director of Yankton Area Arts.
EDUCATION/OCCUPATION: I’m an English teacher at Yankton High School, and this is my 30th year in education! I have a BA in Communications from Mount Marty College, an MA in English from USD, and an MFA in Theater from the University of Hawai’i at Manoa.
IF INCUMBENT, YEARS OF EXPERIENCE: Almost 7 years! I joined the commission in September 2015 and have served two terms since.
ANY OTHER GOVERNMENTAL/ORGANIZATIONAL EXPERIENCE: No governmental experience prior to serving on the commission.
• Why are you running?
I believe I can continue to contribute positive energy and ideas to the community! I’ve learned so much during my previous terms, and I would like to see several projects through during the next few years.
• As medical cannabis establishments begin to open in Yankton and the surrounding area, what will you be watching for as this becomes a reality in the community?
I’ll be watching for an alignment of Yankton’s current ordinances to any new state requirements, and then I hope to observe the beginning of a successful new industry both in the community and across the state! Yankton’s city staff really took the lead on troubleshooting, strategizing, and developing a functional, feasible plan for medical cannabis to become a reality, and I think the city is poised to make the most of the opportunity. Medical cannabis will provide a new funding source for all S.D. municipalities, so that is exciting to consider. Additionally, medical cannabis can have such a positive impact for people who are fighting cancer, chronic pain, epilepsy, and many other diagnoses. I hope the whole endeavor is ultimately a win/win for everyone involved!
• Housing — especially workforce housing — has been a major need in Yankton for years. What is the City Commission’s role in bringing new housing opportunities to Yankton and what can the city do to make sure it’s affordable?
Housing issues in Yankton have been at the forefront of many discussions since I joined the commission. During my first term, the Westbrook Estate development was coming to fruition after a concerted effort to encourage developers to build affordable single-family homes. In the last few years, we’ve seen developers take on an assortment of duplex housing and apartment buildings in addition to a higher-than-average number of new single-family structures. Additionally, Yankton is now seeing existing structures transition to workforce housing to better support local business. Affordable housing is an ongoing issue, and I believe the City must continue to develop and maintain partnerships on many fronts in order to address the community’s housing needs.
• This year, the Legislature once again made headlines across the nation for considering legislation targeted at transgender youths (SB 46, HB 1005). In a time when Yankton is trying to attract more people from out-of-state, do you feel the state’s focus on social issues may harm or help this effort and how will you work to make sure that Yankton is a welcoming community for all?
I am 100% dedicated to making sure Yankton shows aloha to any and all who visit or reside here! The commission specifically incorporated language supporting that philosophy when revising the city’s mission statement a few years ago to read “To provide exemplary experiences, services, and spaces that create opportunities for everyone to learn, engage, and thrive.” I believe a community is at its best when everyone can find a way to get in where they fit in, and Yankton provides countless opportunities for people of all makes and models to do just that. The Legislature may continually choose to put forth political/social wedge issues, but as a community, Yankton can still choose to reflect kindness, compassion, and diversity. Generally, I think we do.
• Additional thoughts?
None at this time.
