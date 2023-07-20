Street Seal Coat Work Slated In Yankton

The City of Yankton Street Department will begin the street seal coat program on Tuesday, July 25, and should be completed in approximately three days, weather permitting.
Streets scheduled for sealing include the following:
• Applewood Drive — from Ruth Street to Arlington Avenue;
• Ruth Street — from Lakeview Drive to 29th Street;
• 19th Street — from Broadway Avenue to Douglas Avenue;
• 19th Street — from Douglas Avenue to Mulberry Street;
• 19th Street — from Mulberry Street to Burleigh Street;
• 19th Street — from Burleigh Street to Peninah Street;
• Picotte Street — from 3rd Street to 4th Street;
• Pearl Street — from 6th Street to 7th Street;
• 7th Street — from Pearl Street to Picotte Street;
• Picotte Street — from 6th Street to 7th Street;
• 2nd Street — from Locust Street to Broadway Avenue;
• Riverside Drive — from Green Street to Maple Street;
• Maple Street — from Riverside Drive to 3rd Street;
• 9th Street — from Walnut Street to Douglas Avenue;
• 10th Street — from Pine Street to Burleigh Street.
The process will be to oil the road and cover it with 3/8-inch rock chips. The streets will be closed to traffic during the seal coat process and opened to traffic immediately after the application. After one week, the street sweeper will pick up the excess chips that are still loose.
“No Parking” signs will be placed on the streets the day before they are sealed. You are asked to observe these signs and do not park on the streets until the work is done. Do not blow grass onto the street before the streets are sealed or permit underground irrigation systems to run water onto the streets while the No Parking signs are up.
In the event of rain, the process may be postponed.
