Noem Signs Law Providing 100% Tuition Coverage For SD National Guard Members

Gov. Kristi Noem, surrounded by National Guard members Thursday in Rapid City, signs a bill into law that will increase tuition coverage for members of the South Dakota National Guard to 100%.

 Photo: Governor’s Office

Gov. Kristi Noem signed a bill into law Thursday that will provide 100% tuition benefits for National Guard members at South Dakota technical colleges and public universities.

The increase from 50% to 100% coverage will benefit the Guard by providing another incentive for recruitment and retention, Noem said.

