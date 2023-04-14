The Yankton County Commission will discuss a possible resolution regarding opposition to the proposed “30 by 30” land conservation measure during its regular meeting Monday night. (NOTE: The regular meeting will be held on Monday instead of Tuesday due to scheduling conflicts.)
Commissioners will also hear quarterly reports on nursing and from the ambulance department, the sheriff’s office and from the register of deeds, discuss a grant for the Stone Church bridge project and hold executive sessions on poor relief and personnel issues, among other items.
