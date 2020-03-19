Staying apart may help us stay physically healthy, but in the face of COVID-19, sound mental health requires that we stay connected to our community in other ways.
Stricter recommendations of self-isolation and social distancing, including the closing of school and government buildings, as well as cancellations of group events, are aimed at helping Americans slow the spread of COVID-19. The disease, caused by a novel coronavirus first identified in Wuhan, China, last year, is responsible for the deaths of about 150 people in the U.S. and over 9,000 deaths worldwide.
It’s likely that an average person, who isn’t used to much social isolation or distancing, could over the next few weeks — especially if this situation drags on — start to feel sad or depressed or stir crazy, said Melissa Lindahl, a mental health counselor at Yankton’s Lewis & Clark Behavioral Health Services.
“It’s probably different for everybody,” Lindahl said. “Home for two weeks, some people might absolutely love it, where others can do it for a day, and then they feel like they need to be out. It really varies.”
The important thing, in the face of isolation and uncertainty, is maintaining a positive mental attitude, she said.
“I think anybody could become anxious and that could definitely develop into other feelings as this goes on,” she said. “But anxiety presents in different ways for different people.”
While some individuals may feel nervous or anxious, others could have physical symptoms like an upset stomach or elevated blood pressure, she said.
“For example, when I clean and organize, I know that I am anxious,” Lindahl said. “So, it presents in people in different ways. I can’t say that everybody is going to be sad or tearful if they are feeling anxious.”
It’s especially important for people to remain in contact with friends and family during the current health emergency, she said, and not just by text.
“Whether that connection is via telephone or having ‘face to face’ contact via Skype or FaceTime, it can give you a sense of connectedness when you’re not actually in the same room with someone,” she said. “That’s a more personal type of connectedness than just texting or emailing. You can talk about feelings of anxiety and hear the person’s tone of voice, things that you don’t get over text.”
But don’t just focus on the negative; talk about what other things are going on and how to keep a positive outlook, Lindahl said.
Also, keeping a routine is very important.
“So, still go to bed at the regular time and get up at the regular time; prepare meals, don’t just snack all day, and eat healthy,” Lindahl said. “Keep that schedule and stay active as much as you can.”
Activity could be walking around your house or, depending on the level of quarantine or isolation, getting outside and walking around the yard.
“If you can walk outside, that would be great,” she said. “Get some fresh air, get some sunshine, if that’s something that you’re capable of doing, but don’t just nap all day or lay on the couch.”
Another important recommendation is not to use drugs or alcohol to cope with your stress, Lindahl said.
“Alcohol is a depressant that’s not going to help you if you’re already feeling depressed,” she said. “So, other ways to cope with your stress or your feelings of anxiety or depression would be to do things that you enjoy.”
Activities could include catching up reading, on a favorite TV show or doing puzzles, she said.
“Get your spring cleaning going or start a project around the house,” Lindahl said. “Do those things that you enjoy as a coping skill versus using drugs or alcohol.”
Another important recommendation is to limit time spent watching the news, which can be upsetting, she said.
“Also, limit your social media time. You see a lot on social media that maybe isn’t accurate,” she said. “So find a reputable news source to stay up to date with what’s going on, but don’t watch it constantly because that will just perpetuate some of that anxiety and fear.”
To keep everybody safe, any outdoor activities should comply with current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations, she said.
“The recommendations last I saw are to maintain a six-foot distance from people, don’t cough and sneeze on anyone and, if you’re sick, not to go out,” Lindahl said. “For example, I live out in the country. I can walk up and down our country roads and not come into contact with anybody.”
In addition, people with a known mental health issue should be sure to maintain medications and treatment in accordance with the social distancing being recommended, she said.
“If you are on medication, maintain contact with that prescriber to make sure that your medications are filled,” she said. “Some doctors will be willing to do refills without seeing somebody in person at this point in time because of the crisis that we’re in.”
Also, telehealth options are increasing and may be accessible through a phone app.
“But make sure you are taking your medications as prescribed, because you’re taking them for a reason,” Lindahl said. “I think reaching out to someone that you trust and can talk to is a great idea. Not everyone is going to be helpful, but you might have a certain person you feel is able to listen to you, and you can voice those concerns.”
If mood or stress interfere with daily functioning, including daily household tasks or work, it is time to seek professional help. Individuals that are in any way a danger to themselves or others should immediately reach out to a crisis line or call their mental health provider or doctor, she said.
In a mental health emergency or crisis call 911, 211, the Lewis & Clark Crisis Line at 605-665-4606 or 800-765-3382 or the Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255).
