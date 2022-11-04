PIERRE —The South Dakota Division of Insurance reminds consumers the Affordable Care Act (ACA) open enrollment period for 2023 coverage runs from Nov. 1, 2022, to Jan. 15, 2023, for consumers with individual policies.

Open enrollment offers South Dakotans the opportunity to review and purchase health insurance coverage from options available in the general market, as well as the federally facilitated exchange known as the Marketplace.

