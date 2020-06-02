Nebraska reported eight new deaths related to COVID-19 in the latest daily updates from both Nebraska and South Dakota.
Meanwhile, South Dakota saw a rise of 33 new cases in its Tuesday update, giving the state a total of 5,067 positive tests.
Nebraska’s new deaths bring the state’s total to 178.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) reported 244 new positive tests late Monday, giving the state 14,345 known cases. Approximately 2,800 tests were reported, giving the state 106,570 tests conducted with a test infection rate of 13.4%.
No new cases were reported in Knox (county seat: Center; 10 total cases) or Cedar (Hartington, 8) counties, according to the DHHS website.
In South Dakota, Charles Mix (Lake Andes, 18 cases overall), Hutchinson (Olivet, 6) and Turner (Parker, 25) counties each reported one new case.
Yankton County’s number of known cases remained at 51 for the 10th straight day, while the number of recoveries rose by two to 44.
Overall, South Dakota reported 1,185 new tests Tuesday, with the state now having processed 46,846 tests for a test infection rate of 10.8%.
There were 33 new recovered cases reported Tuesday, giving the state 3,990 overall for a recovery rate of 78.7%.
The number of active cases dipped to 1,015, a decrease of 54 from Monday.
Eight new hospitalizations were reported, with 443 people now having been hospitalized during the pandemic. There are 90 people currently hospitalized, a net increase of two from Monday.
No new deaths were reported. The state toll remained at 62.
During a media briefing Tuesday, Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said 11,532 individuals have been tested so far in the mass testing of the state’s nursing home facilities. Of those, 4,711 have been residents and 6,821 have been staff.
“We do not yet have the actual totals of numbers, but I can tell you that less than one-half of 1% have been positive,” she said, “and for that, we are very grateful.”
In Iowa’s Woodbury County (Sioux City), two new deaths were reported in Tuesday’s update, giving the county 36 COVID-19 fatalities overall.
There were 25 new cases reported out of 193 new tests. Overall, Woodbury County has reported 2,785 positive tests out of 11,616 total tests for a test infection rate of 23.9%
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.