Avera Adjustments

Even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Avera Health has found it necessary to furlough or reduce hours for about 2,150 employees.
Of those impacted, approximately 650 employees system-wide will be furloughed, and approximately 1,500 system-wide will have hours reduced.
“The top leaders of our organization are sharing in this financial impact by taking pay reductions,” officials said in a news release. “Physicians are also participating.”
Avera Health’s workforce consists of 19,000 employees in a five-state region. The service area includes facilities in Yankton and surrounding communities in southeast South Dakota and northeast Nebraska.
Avera provided the Press & Dakotan with the news release, which didn’t break down the impact on each facility. An Avera spokesman declined an interview or further comment at this time.
“Health care organizations across the United States, including Avera, are seeing unprecedented and serious financial challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the news release said. “In response, Avera has implemented workforce measures.”
The personnel decisions were based on the reduced patient load in certain areas, according to Avera officials.
“While large demand is expected when the COVID-19 surge of patients occurs, many functions of Avera have been reduced by half or more, including clinic visits and outpatient surgeries,” the release said.
“This is causing day-to-day financial pressures for the organization that must be balanced by expense reductions. At the same time, Avera is preparing for the predicted surge of COVID-19 patients that is now expected in May and June.”
The workforce cutbacks have been taken to meet current financial shortfalls and to position the system for the future, according to Bob Sutton, president and CEO of Avera Health.
“We want to treat our employees with dignity and respect during this incredibly challenging time,” he said in the release.
Sioux Falls has emerged as a COVID-19 hot spot, accounting for most of South Dakota’s cases. During a Monday briefing, it was noted the Sioux Falls health care facilities are already working with a large number of cases at Smithfield Foods packing plant in Sioux Falls.
However, the Avera and Sanford Health facilities may also be treating regional patients, including a number of positive cases at the JBS packing plant in Worthington, Minnesota.
South Dakota state epidemiologist Josh Clayton shared Monday’s new case numbers during a press conference.
The state had seen 49 new cases of COVID-19, 13 new hospitalizations, no new deaths, 63 new individuals who had recovered and 214 new negative test results.
Yankton County has recorded 23 positive tests, 20 recovered patients and 358 negative tests.
Based on the models used by state officials, Sioux Falls is expected to reach its peak of cases in mid-May, while the rest of South Dakota would peak around mid-June.
In its announcement, Avera officials said the health system is focusing all its attention on preparing for and getting through the surge.
Avera had previously announced employee assurances including stability payments and assistance with health insurance premiums. These are still being provided.
During Monday’s press briefing, Gov. Kristi Noem was asked if she was concerned the staffing furloughs and reduced hours at the Avera and Monument health care systems could create issues as the state moves toward a peak of COVID-19 cases.
“I am concerned about it,” she said. “It can largely be attributed to the fact there (are) no elective procedures going on right now (in order) to preserve the personal protective equipment needed right now to fight the virus. That’s what these health systems are feeling.”
In the meantime, Noem noted the economic impact on the affected Avera and Monument workers and their families. State officials had previously talked with the health care systems’ leaders about the possible impact on their workforces, she said.
Hospitals are receiving funds through the federal stimulus package, Noem said.
“They’re receiving it directly from the federal government, and it doesn’t come to the state. And I know now some are utilizing these resources to help these employees,” she said.
“But that really will be specific to guidance, and frankly … we just haven’t gotten a lot of guidance on how to spend those federal dollars. We’re asking the administration for what the regulations will be around those dollars, and I’m guessing the hospitals are in the same boat.”
When asked why she thought there was a lack of federal guidance on stimulus spending, Noem said Congress might still be working on qualifications and language on how previously-approved funds are to be spent.
During Monday’s briefing, Noem said the state has set up a medical review committee looking at the president’s re-opening plan for America. The medical review committee will include South Dakota Department of Health Secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon along with representatives from the Avera, Sanford and Monument health systems. From there, the state will draw up its reopening plan by taking its medical resources into consideration.
