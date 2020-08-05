Though COVID-19 has been responsible for curtailing or cancelling many activities, camping at the Lewis & Clark Recreation Area is experiencing a pandemic boom.
“Through the summer so far, we’re up pretty significantly in camping, probably in that 30%-40% range above last year,” Shane Bertsch, district park supervisor for the Lewis & Clark Recreation Area, told the Press & Dakotan recently. “COVID actually increased our numbers.”
Camping areas at the lake are generously spaced and campers bring their own shelter and equipment, so groups of campers don’t have to work too hard to social distance from other groups.
“Lewis & Clark Recreation Area has been a place where people can come out, social distance — we recommend that they social distance — and have a good time,” he said. “It’s been a crazy season.”
Some people are wearing masks, but the majority is not, Bertsch said.
“But, when they come into the building or they pull up to that entrance station, our staff is wearing masks when we interact with the public,” he added.
Also, inside the welcome center, staff is masked even though a Plexiglass shield has been added to the customer service counter.
Park numbers have also been bolstered by longer occupancies.
“It’s been pretty steady, and what we’re seeing is that people are having longer stays, and we’re getting more campers during the week,” he said. “In June, for example, we had 64 campsites out of the 419 here at Lewis & Clark that were rented every day of the month.”
The weekend of the Fourth-of-July holiday was exceptionally busy.
“We had the beach at Gavin’s and Midway and the other boater beaches completely packed, along with the two main swim beaches,” he said. “The boat ramps were all full with trucks and trailers to overflowing.”
Due to the number of boaters and beach visitors, staff was directing visitors to park on the grass — until even that filled up.
Despite the numbers, there were no accidents or injuries reported, he said.
The only slow down this year, Bertsch said, was caused by the decision to delay hiring seasonal staff, due to the coronavirus.
“We weren’t able to bring our seasonal staff on until May,” he said. “Once we got them on, we really just skyrocketed.
GFP June 2020 Lake Numbers
Note: Camping units for the district parks over the fourth of July weekend (1 nights stay in a camper, tent or camping cabin):
• Lewis and Clark – 441
• Chief White Crane – 156
• Pierson Ranch – 70
Total —667
June Camping Unit Numbers:
• Lewis & Clark Recreation Area — 10,330 (up 10% over last year)
• Chief White Crane Recreation Area — 2,710 (up 3% over last year)
• Pierson Ranch Recreation Area — 1,090 (up 12% over last year)
Jan 1 – June 30 Camping Unit Numbers:
• Lewis & Clark Recreation Area — 18,444 (up 28% over last year)
• Chief White Crane Recreation Area — 5,589 (up 25% over last year)
• Pierson Ranch Recreation Area — 2,171 (up 34% over last year)
June Visitation Numbers:
• Lewis & Clark Recreation Area — 216,047 (up 80% over last year)
• Chief White Crane Recreation Area — 11,179 (up 12% over last year)
• Pierson Ranch Recreation Area — 23,870 (up 114% over last year)
Jan 1 – June 30 Visitation Numbers
• Lewis & Clark Recreation Area — 515,479 (up 81% over last year)
• Chief White Crane Recreation Area — 23,996 (up 16% over last year)
• Pierson Ranch Recreation Area — 44,066 (up 62% over last year)
GFP July 2020 Lake Numbers
Camping unit numbers:
Lewis & Clark Recreation Area — 11,569 (up 4% over last year)
Chief White Crane Recreation Area — 2,983 (up 5% over last year)
Pierson Ranch — 1,376 (up 19% over last year)
