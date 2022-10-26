LINCOLN, Neb. — The month of October is recognized by The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) as National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM). NDEAM celebrates the contributions and achievements of past and present workers with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) and promotes a supportive and inclusive workplace environment.

According to a survey done at the Institute on Disability at the University of New Hampshire, in 2020 there were a total of 110,657 individuals with disabilities, ages 18-64 years old, living in Nebraska. This study reports that 50.8% of those individuals are currently employed. Although Nebraska has the lowest unemployment rate in the nation at 2.0%, individuals with disabilities are a potential untapped resource for Nebraska businesses.

