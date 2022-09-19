Update: City Awarded FEMA Funds
This file photo shows the damage caused to the Auld-Brokaw Trail near the Fourth Street bridge after the 2019 bomb cyclone.

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

The City of Yankton is finally hearing some good news on monies to help repair damages from the 2019 bomb cyclone.

In a press release Monday, FEMA announced it had approved providing the city $3.4 million for flood repairs.

