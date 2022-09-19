Update: City Awarded FEMA Funds

The City of Yankton is finally hearing some good news on monies to help repair damages from the 2019 bomb cyclone.
In a press release Monday, FEMA announced it had approved providing the city $3.4 million for flood repairs.
“In March 2019, the city of Yankton was impacted by major flooding which caused severe erosion to the banks of Marne Creek, damaged adjacent pedestrian paths, and endangered nearby facilities,” the release said. “FEMA awarded the funds to the City of Yankton to cover the cost of restoring the creek and trail to their pre-disaster condition. Additional funds were awarded for the installation of riparian buffers and protected soil lifts to protect against future flood damage.”
According to Public Works Director Adam Haberman, the total projected cost for the repairs is $4,562,606 and will be paid 75% by FEMA, 15% by the city and 10% by the state.
“The project entails reconstructing the maintenance trail in the areas that it was damaged along the creek corridor,” he said. “And then it’s repairing the banks that eroded away … with different treatments such as riprap, vegetative plantings, bringing soils back in and reestablishing those banks that were damaged and eroded away after the flooding took place.
He added that construction could start very soon if weather and bidding cooperates.
“We’re hoping to start advertising for bids in the coming weeks,” he said. “Hopefully, we’re receiving good bids and getting a bid award in place this fall yet. Then we’re hoping the contractor— whoever is awarded the contract — would begin work this fall and be able to work through the winter and be able to have the work complete by this spring, if the weather allows.”
On March 13, 2019, record rainfall was received in Yankton and throughout the region, leading to widespread flooding.
$3.4M Available To Address Damages Caused By 2019 Bomb Cyclone
