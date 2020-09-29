• Charles Alderson III, 26, Yankton, was arrested Monday for possession of drug paraphernalia, commission of a felony while armed, unauthorized ingestion of a controlled drug or substance and possession of a controlled substance in Schedules I or II.
• William Morris, 29, Yankton, was arrested Monday on a warrant for second-degree petty theft.
• Abel Martinez Hernandez, 29, Yankton, was arrested Monday on a probation hold.
• Ronald Minniefield, 49, Yankton, was arrested Monday on a parole hold for possession of a firearm (prior felony drug conviction); keeping a place for use or sale of a controlled substance; unauthorized manufacture, distribution, counterfeiting or possession of substances with a high potential for abuse (felony); and possession of a controlled substance.
• Sara Kilgore, 42, Yankton, was arrested Monday for unauthorized manufacture, distribution, counterfeiting or possession of substances with a high potential for abuse (felony); keeping a place for use or sale of a controlled substance; and possession of a controlled substance in Schedules I or II.
• William Sixtoes, 40, Wagner, was arrested Tuesday on a parole hold for possession of a controlled substance; commission of a felony while armed; unauthorized manufacture, distribution, counterfeiting or possession of substances with a high potential for abuse (felony); possession of a firearm (prior felony drug conviction); habitual criminal (1 or 2 prior felonies); and possession of drug paraphernalia.
