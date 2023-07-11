Fish Numbers

Mike Hansa of Yutan, a fishing guide with The Walleye Guys, holds a walleye he caught while fishing on Lewis and Clark Lake State Recreation Area in Knox County. Eric Fowler, May 15, 2023. 

 Eric Fowler/NEBRASKAland Magazine, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska and South Dakota fisheries biologists are studying why fish populations have declined in popular Lewis & Clark Lake since the flooding of 2011.

Populations of emerald shiners — the primary forage fish in the Missouri River reservoir — haven’t recovered, and neither have walleye, despite more than 100 million fry and fingerlings being stocked there since 2014.

