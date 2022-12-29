Due to the snowstorm the City of Yankton is experiencing, solid waste and recycling pickup for Friday, Dec. 30, has been postponed until Friday, Jan. 6, when both Friday routes will be collected.
Extra garbage should be bagged and placed next to the garbage roll cart.
