100 Years Ago
Saturday, May 21, 1921
• There has been a small outbreak of blackleg among cattle on the S.A. Madsen farm eight miles north of the city. Three calves died of the disease, which is highly infectious, incurable, and can be handled only in a preventive way by vaccination.
• H.H. Smith writes that he expects to be able to pass his 83rd milestone as his birthday occurs tomorrow. He came to Yankton 59 years ago last March and has made this county his home ever since. When he arrived there were only five short streets in the town.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, May 21, 1946
• Serious train accidents are in the offing for the city of Yankton unless youngsters stop the practice of placing railroad spikes and other objects on railroad tracks in the city, it was announced today by railroad detectives. This practice has been most serious in the vicinity of Eighth and Broadway.
• A fire believed to have started in a chicken brooder stove completely destroyed a chicken brooder and part of a garage on the farm of George Ryan, just east of the Yankton cemetery. The entire flock of 450 chickens was lost in the blaze.
50 Years Ago
Friday, May 21, 1971
• A groundbreaking ceremony at the site of the new terminal building at the Chan Gurney Airport will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, coordinated by the Yankton Chamber of Commerce Aviation Committee and the city of Yankton. Turning over the first shovelful of ground will be Mayor Wes Novotny, Chamber President Lloyd Reedstrom, and Jim Echtermeyer, chairman of the Chamber Aviation Committee.
• Wakonda has made plans for their summer baseball program, which will be handled this year by Jerry Kleinsasser. A fund raising program is now being undertaken by the boys interested in the leagues, with a goal set at $320 for new uniforms.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, May 21, 1996
• Construction continues on a $33 million project that includes eight new administrative and patient care buildings at the 117-year-old state Human Services Center. The project, which began in April 1994, will replace most of the 30 existing buildings. Patients and staff could move in by late summer or early fall.
• Eighth graders at Yankton Middle School enjoyed a picnic on the school’s front lawn in appreciation for completing Stanford Achievement tests and as a goodbye from Middle School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.