PIERRE — The Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources is currently accepting applications for placement on the State Water Facilities Plan. The application deadline is Oct. 1, 2021.
Projects must be listed on the State Water Facilities Plan to be considered for state funding.
The State Water Facilities Plan is a listing of potential projects, including water and wastewater infrastructure projects, eligible for funding from DANR’s Environmental Funding Program.
The State Water Plan application can be found online and must be submitted to DANR by Oct. 1.
For information, call the Environmental Funding Program at 605-773-4216 or email Mike.Perkovich@state.sd.us or Andrew.Bruels@state.sd.us.
