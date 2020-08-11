In Tuesday’s daily COVID-19 update, the Department of Health reported 50 new positive tests for South Dakota.
That increase gives the state 9,713 known cases to date.
No new deaths were reported, leaving the state toll at 146.
Locally, Yankton County recorded two more positive tests, bringing the county’s total to 119. One new recovery was reported (97). There are 20 active cases.
Douglas County also reported two new cases, giving it 19; it was the first time the county has reported multiple positive tests in one day since July 5. One recovery was reported (4). There are four active cases.
Clay County reported one new case, its 131st. Two recoveries were recorded (115). There are 16 active cases.
Also of note:
• Charles Mix County had its case total amended downward by one for the second straight day. It now has 103 positive tests, and its number of active cases is down to nine.
• Union County reported no new positive tests for the first time since July 30. Five new recoveries were reported. There are 28 active cases.
———
Statewide statistics for South Dakota Tuesday included:
• Active Cases — 1,160 (+14)
• Recoveries — 8,507 (+136)
• Hospitalizations — 887 ever hospitalized (+5); 57 currently hospitalized (-6)
• Tests — 154,777 total tests (+1,260); 122,409 individuals tested (+932)
———
In Nebraska, three new deaths were reported by the Department of Health and Human Services late Monday, lifting the state total to 348.
There were 264 new positive tests recorded, raising the state total to 28,696.
Knox County reported two new cases (36), while Dixon County’s case total was amended down by one to 57.
Total hospitalizations climbed to 1,741 (+19), while current hospitalizations rose to 162 (+16).
Recoveries rose to 21,113 (+217).
