IRENE — The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says that due to constructability issues with the traffic diversions, S.D. Highway 46 will be closed to through traffic on approximately Thursday, July 21. This is a process change from previously released information.
During the closure, motorists will be directed to use the signed detour route on S.D. Highway 19, U.S. Highway 18, and U.S. Highway 81. Access to residences and property adjacent to the project will be maintained for local traffic.
Because of this change, the SDDOT will hold a public meeting open house on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at 6 p.m. to inform area residents about the S.D. Highway 46 Reconstruction project from the intersection of U.S. Highway 81 to the west city limits of Irene. The public meeting open house will be held at the Irene Community Center (120 S. Clark Ave.) in Irene.
Representatives from SDDOT and Foothills Contracting will be available to answer questions, discuss the project, and receive community input. Information will be available on the project schedule and process. A short presentation will be shared at 6 p.m.
The purpose of the meeting is to provide information and gather public input. Area residents, business owners, and daily commuters are encouraged to attend and participate in the public meeting.
For those who cannot attend the open house or desire additional details about the project, information is available online at https://dot.sd.gov/irene-pcn-04x4. The website also allows for online written comments to be submitted.
The prime contractor for the $19.3 million project is Foothills Contracting of Webster. The overall completion date for the project is Nov. 17, 2023.
