Area Elections Set For Tuesday

In next Tuesday’s elections, an Avon woman has thrown her hat into the ring — twice.
Bridgette Muller is running for both the city council and school board. The double candidacy is allowed under the law, according to City Finance Officer Twyla Simmons.
“Bridgette Muller can run for both positions. She can only serve in one,” Simmons told the Press & Dakotan.
Besides Avon, voters in Scotland and Viborg will decide races. The following is an overview of Tuesday’s contests.
AVON: In the school election, voters will choose two members for three-year terms. The field includes Muller, Joe Sees, Brandon Baade and Travis Tjeerdsma.
Sees currently serves on the board.
In the city election, voters will decide two races.
In Ward I, voters will choose an councilor for a two-year term between Muller and Kevin Tjeerdsma.
In Ward II, voters will choose a Ward II councilor for a three-year term from among Vickie Paiz, Matthew Petrik and Bradley Voigt.
Neither race has an incumbent, Simmons said.
Ward I councilwoman Barb Jonkers has served in the position but is retiring from office.
Of the two candidates for her seat, Tjeerdsma has previously served as both a mayor and councilman. Muller is making her first run for the council.
The Ward II seat became vacant when former councilman Mike Petrik became mayor, Simmons said. None of the three candidates has ever served on the council.
SCOTLAND: Voters will decide city and school elections held at different locations within the community.
In the city race, voters will choose a Ward II councilman for a two-year term. The candidates are incumbent Victor H. Settje and challenger Jerry Nelson. Only registered voters in Ward II can cast ballots at the City Office meeting room.
In the school race, voters will choose three board members fro three-year terms from among Damon Mogck, Andrew P. Rokusek, Lee Sayler and Ryan Robb.
Mogck and Rokusek are incumbents, while Sayler and Robb are challengers.
Voters will cast ballots at the Scotland High School gym lobby.
VIBORG: The city election was postponed from April because of the pandemic. State law passed this year provided for the postponement of spring elections until June. The local elections could be held in conjunction with June primary or on another Tuesday in June.
In the city election, the Ward 3 race pits incumbent Keith Bendert against challenger Jordan Knudsen for a three-year term. It’s the only contest on the ballot.
Follow the Press & Dakotan for results online, in social media and in print.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.