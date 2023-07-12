Danish Days
The annual Danish Days parade will be held Saturday in Viborg as part of the community’s annual ethnic celebration of its Danish heritage. 

 P&D File Photo

VIBORG — While there’s no dog show, Viborg will be filled with plenty of Great Danes through the weekend.

This Turner County community of about 800 residents is rolling out the red carpet for the annual Danish Days celebration. The ethnic festival celebrates the Viborg settlers’ heritage, including the town’s name taken from a Danish city with the same moniker.

