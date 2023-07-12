VIBORG — While there’s no dog show, Viborg will be filled with plenty of Great Danes through the weekend.
This Turner County community of about 800 residents is rolling out the red carpet for the annual Danish Days celebration. The ethnic festival celebrates the Viborg settlers’ heritage, including the town’s name taken from a Danish city with the same moniker.
More than a century later, many of the current Viborg residents are still full-blooded Danes, according to Danish Days Chair Kayla Mehlhaf.
“Each year, we crown our King and Queen who are the oldest 100% Danes in attendance,” she said. “Some of our younger residents will have to wait a number of years (for consideration as King and Queen).”
Recently, the celebration has started a day earlier than usual. The five-day event includes a wide variety of concerts, games, food, worship, historical displays, car cruise night, movies and the Saturday parade with this year’s theme ““New Chapters, New Authors, but the Book Never Ends.”
Danish Days literally ends with a bang, as Sunday night features the Dueling Duo music and comedy act, followed by the concluding fireworks.
KEEPING TRADITION
While promoting fun times, the festival also seeks to keep alive many of the traditional foods, events, costumes and flags, Mehlhaf said.
“We try to keep the Danish part of Danish Days, otherwise, it’s just another festival,” she said. “We want to keep these traditions for both the older residents and also the kids.”
A variety of foods — from traditional to barbecue — are featured on the menu, Mehlhaf said.
“We’ll have most of the traditional Danish meals during the weekend. We have the ‘hot’ meal on Friday night, and the open-faced sandwiches and other foods on Saturday,” she said.
The traditional warm meal has featured Danish meatballs, which remain on the menu, but one or more of the side dishes may change, she added.
The Daneville Museum will remain open during the festival, allowing visitors to check out the displays and take photographs. In the past, the museum has featured a jail among its other historical displays.
Danish Days also features traditional worship services, such as the “Red Book” service at Our Savior Lutheran Church on Saturday afternoon and the community service on Sunday morning.
SHOWING LEADERSHIP
While Danish Days celebrates the town’s past, the invitation-only Leadership Luncheon today (Thursday) looks at the current progress and future prospects, according to organizer Paul Christensen.
“It started in 1993 as a thank-you luncheon and the kickoff the Viborg’s centennial celebration,” he said. “Through the years, it has evolved into an event to recognize our ‘Friends of Viborg’ award.”
The Friends of Viborg has gone to a wide variety of individuals, businesses and organizations, Christensen said.
“This year we are honoring the Viborg Public Library for their contribution and commitment to the Viborg community,” he said.
In later years, the luncheon added the State of Viborg addresses, which includes updates from various local entities.
“They update us on what has been happening in the past year,” Christensen said. “Danish Days continues to be a fun weekend of celebrating our proud Danish heritage and celebrating what we have accomplished and plan for our future.”
WEARING MANY HATS
For the Rev. Max Whitehead, Danish Days provides a time not only for leading worship at two local Lutheran churches but also wearing many hats during the community celebration.
On Friday from 6-8 p.m., he will have a hand in the making and serving of a traditional Danish meal with the VCIS Youth. The group is formed from Our Savior and Spring Valley church youth and friends.
“The youth will be doing most of the work, I’m just supervising, getting ingredients, lining up a chef to help guide them, and doing whatever else they need! This will be a fundraiser for future mission trips,” he said.
“Next year’s plan is to have a week called ‘Mission at Home’ where I will organize a week of service designed like a mission trip, only we will stay in the Viborg area.”
On Friday from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., he will turn into a disc jockey for the dance.
“If the crowd is still dancing, we will keep playing! I own and operate a DJ business and with the help of my brother, Mason Whitehead, will be entertaining the ‘weekend Danes’ under the tent on Friday night,” he said.
On Saturday, he will serve as Master of Ceremonies for the 10:30 a.m. parade down Main Street (Highway 19, which will be detoured during the parade).
At 5 p.m. Saturday, he returns to his traditional role as pastor at an event in Our Savior Church.
“The Lutheran churches in town used to use a ‘Red Book’ for worship. This ‘Red Book’ formally known as The Service Book and Hymnal is what the service is based upon. All people are welcome, not just Lutherans!” he said.
“This service is a traditional service, meaning we use the Old English in the Scripture readings and liturgy. We also will not be using any sort of screens, although we will still livestream the service on the Our Saviors Lutheran Church Facebook page.”
Whitehead returns to his ministerial role for the 9:30 a.m. Sunday community worship service in Glood Park.
“In 2020, we decided to worship together in a space that would offer the option of social distancing, yet the opportunity to worship together as one community,” he said.
“While there are theological differences between the churches, that does not stop us from recognizing who the one true God is and praising Him together. Nor does it stop us from delivering the word of mercy, grace, and forgiveness for all those who gather to hear it.”
Whitehead sees the sum of Danish Days’ value as greater than the total of the separate events.
“The most important and best parts of the Danish Days celebration is honestly the sense of community,” he said. “There is something for everyone, all ages, throughout the weekend. People from all over come to see old friends or family or just join in the fun!”
———
For more information, visit online at www.danishdays.org.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.