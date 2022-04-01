WALLACE — An Aberdeen woman has been identified as the person who died early Monday morning in a two-vehicle crash west of Wallace that also involved a Yankton man.
According to the Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information indicates that a 2017 Ford F150 pickup was westbound on S.D. Highway 20 when the driver failed to stop for a stop sign three miles west of Wallace at 4:34 a.m. The vehicle collided in the intersection with a 2020 International LT625 semi-truck and trailer, which was northbound on S.D. Highway 25. The pickup came to rest in the east ditch of SD Highway 25 and started on fire which spread to the nearby grass. The semi-truck and trailer came to rest in the west ditch.
Dezirae Bohn, the 24-year-old driver of the pickup, was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Randy Kozak of Yankton, the 65-year-old driver of the semi-truck, suffered minor injuries. He was taken by law enforcement to the Watertown hospital. He was wearing a seat belt.
South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
