The Missouri Valley Pregnancy Resource Center wants to spread hope and show love to Yankton and the surrounding communities during these difficult times. All are welcome to come to its Grab-n-Go Diaper Bank to receive packages of diapers and baby wipes for your children.
Diaper Bank events will be held on Monday, July 13, and Monday July 27, from 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Missouri Valley Pregnancy Resource Center is located at 607 E 15th St, in the lower level of the Yankton Baptist Church. Pull into the parking lot behind the building. Volunteers will be stationed at the entrance to greet you and distribute the diapers and baby wipes.
