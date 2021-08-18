PIERRE — With a new school year starting, the South Dakota Department of Education wants families to know about the National School Lunch, School Breakfast, Special Milk and Child and Adult Care Food Programs. These federally funded programs help to ensure that children from families whose income meets certain guidelines (see chart below) are eligible for free milk or free and reduced-price meals, which are served at participating schools and agencies. A list of participating agencies can be found at http://doe.sd.gov/cans/.
The department is offering school districts the option to serve all student meals free of charge through the U.S. Department of Agriculture National School Lunch and Breakfast Programs. Flexibilities for grab-and-go or delivered meals may also continue through school year 2021-22. Families continue to face hardships from the pandemic, and this option will allow schools to serve more children and help relieve some financial strain.
Alternately, school districts can choose to operate a traditional school lunch program. Families may apply for free milk or free and reduced-price meals for their children for school year 2021-22 according to guidelines effective July 1, 2021. Depending upon a family’s circumstances, there are varying ways to gain access to the programs.
To learn more, families should contact the administrative office of their local school or agency.
