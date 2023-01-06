State Won’t Seek Death Penalty In Yankton Slaying
Courtesy Photo

A Yankton man will not face the death penalty if convicted of first-degree murder in a Yankton woman’s death.

Trevor Wayne Harrison faces multiple charges in last November’s shooting death of Jade Rembold, also of Yankton. Those charges include one count of first-degree murder, which carries the possible sentences of the death penalty or life imprisonment with up to a $50,000 fine.

