State Won’t Seek Death Penalty In Yankton Slaying

A Yankton man will not face the death penalty if convicted of first-degree murder in a Yankton woman’s death.
Trevor Wayne Harrison faces multiple charges in last November’s shooting death of Jade Rembold, also of Yankton. Those charges include one count of first-degree murder, which carries the possible sentences of the death penalty or life imprisonment with up to a $50,000 fine.
The South Dakota Attorney General’s office announced its decision Thursday, according to court documents. The court had set the Jan. 5 deadline for the state to provide a notice of its intent regarding capital punishment.
Deputy AG Brent Kempema filed the notice with the First Circuit Court.
Court records carry the alleged account of events surrounding Rembold’s death.
Around 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, Yankton Police Department (YPD) officers were advised of a deceased female in the 1300 block of Whiting Drive.
According to court documents, Harrison had allegedly told the reporting party — whom he rented from — that he and Rembold had fought, and he informed them that he had shot Rembold in the back of the head.
Officers went to the residence on Whiting Drive and found Rembold deceased. A warrant was issued for Harrison, who was apprehended in Nebraska later that evening.
During his arraignment, Harrison pleaded not guilty to all charges in connection with the Nov. 6 death of Rembold.
Besides first-degree murder, Harrison has been charged with second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter (three counts), abuse of or cruelty to a minor, commission of a felony while armed with a firearm and possession of a firearm by one with a prior drug conviction.
In South Dakota, second-degree murder is a Class B felony with mandatory life imprisonment and a possible $50,000 fine. First-degree manslaughter, a Class C felony, carries a maximum punishment of life in prison and a $50,000 fine.
The prosecution has charged Harrison with three counts of manslaughter under the following different state statutes:
• Count 3: Manslaughter in the first-degree, (SDCL 22-16-1(2); 22-16-15(2)), in that he, without any design to effect death and in a heat of passion, but in a cruel and unusual manner, did effect the death of a human being;
• Count 4: Manslaughter in the first-degree, (SDCL 22-16-1(2); 22-16-15(3)), in that he, without any design to effect death, but by means of a dangerous weapon, did effect the death of a human being;
• Count 5: Manslaughter in the first-degree, (SDCL 22-16-1(2); 22-16-15(4)), in that he, unnecessarily, either while resisting an attempt by Rembold to commit a crime or after such attempt failed, did effect the death of a human being.
Harrison was also charged as a habitual offender, with three prior felony convictions.
Those three convictions include a March 2010 conviction for distribution, manufacture or possession of a controlled substance; a February 2018 conviction for possession of a firearm by one with a prior drug conviction in Clay County; and a January 2022 conviction for possession of a controlled substance in Yankton County.
In the current case, Harrison has denied the status of habitual offender.
As a habitual offender, he could face intensified sentences for some of the lesser charges, if convicted on those counts.
Additionally, Harrison was arraigned on a probation violation stemming from another case.
Harrison was convicted earlier in 2022 of disorderly conduct and given a suspended jail sentence after previously being charged with domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury.
In addition to being represented by Raleigh Hansman of Sioux Falls, Harrison’s defense now also includes Mark Haigh of Sioux Falls.
Harrison is scheduled to make his next court appearance at a Feb. 24 motions hearing, with a trial scheduled to start March 13.
Hansman, of Sioux Falls, is currently working with another high-profile case in the Yankton region. She and Beresford attorney Seth Klentz are serving as defense counsel for Francis Lange of Scotland, charged in the deaths of three people and injuring two others — one of them a child — during November 2021 shootings at a Scotland residence.
In Lange’s case, the AG’s office faces a Feb. 21 deadline for deciding on whether to pursue the death penalty. The case is being heard in Bon Homme County.
Press & Dakotan City Editor Rob Nielsen contributed to this report.
