100 Years Ago
Saturday, May 29, 1920
• The Missouri river bank is spotted with kids fishing nowadays. Throwlines are chiefly being used. Every once in a while some fish is caught.
• The attention of parents is called to the fact that children are destroying the bushes and other shrubbery at the city band stand and otherwise defacing the plants there. These plants are for the good of all and should not be destroyed by anyone.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, May 29, 1945
• Miss Rose Noonan, member of a pioneer Yankton county family, and for 48 years employed by the Western Union telegraph company here, passed away at Sacred Heart Hospital about 2:00 o’clock this morning as the result of a heart attack. Miss Noonan was a daughter of Patrick Noonan, pioneer resident of this county.
• Shakespeare’s “King Lear,” this year’s Yankton college commencement play, will be presented in the Garden Terrace Theatre at 8:45 p.m. on Saturday evening, June 2 and on Monday evening, June 4, under the direction of Richard de Laubenfels.
50 Years Ago
Friday, May 29, 1970
• Harold W. Jorgensen is putting in his last day of work today at the Yankton Post Office, where he has been employed 34½ years, including 19 months in the U.S. Navy during World War II.
• Sump pumps are still busy at eight different houses in the Mission Hill area removing water after extensive flooding in a deluge of a rain on Wednesday. Emergency work was begun under the direction of Civil Defense Director John L. Gregg and Deputy Dick Schoenberger after a post-storm checkup. Civil Defense workers also stood guard at the blocked culvert west of Mission Hill.
25 Years Ago
Monday, May 29, 1995
• No paper
