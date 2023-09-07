The annual Chan Gurney Airport Breakfast will be held on Sunday, Sept. 17, from 8 a.m.-noon at the Chan Gurney Municipal Airport in Yankton.
The menu will include pancakes, sausage, orange drink, coffee and milk — plus lots of aircraft.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
The annual Chan Gurney Airport Breakfast will be held on Sunday, Sept. 17, from 8 a.m.-noon at the Chan Gurney Municipal Airport in Yankton.
The menu will include pancakes, sausage, orange drink, coffee and milk — plus lots of aircraft.
There is a cost for this event, but fly-in pilots dine for free, as do children ages 5 and under.
The event is a fundraiser for aviation scholarships and sponsored by the Yankton Regional Aviation Association and City of Yankton. Contact Mike Roinstad at 605-661-8407 for more information.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.