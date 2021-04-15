In honor of National Poetry Month, the Yankton Community Library will host a live virtual Book Talk with South Dakota Poet Laureate Christine Stewart-Nunez on Monday, April 26, at 7 p.m.
Stewart-Nunez will discuss the anthology that she recently edited, called “South Dakota in Poems,” as well as her other books of poetry. The Yankton Community Library has 10 copies of the anthology that are available for check out.
You can join in the Book Talk through GoToMeeting at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/176059269. This link will also be available on the Library’s Facebook page as well as on the website library.cityofyankton.org under Virtual Library Programs and Special Activities. If you have not used the GoToMeeting platform before, log in a couple of minutes early to allow for initial set up.
Funding for the Book Talk is provided by the South Dakota Humanities Council.
For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
