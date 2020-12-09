OMAHA, Neb. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District will be hosting a virtual public scoping meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, to kick off the public scoping and comment period for the update and revision of the Gavins Point Dam, Lewis and Clark Lake master plan.
A master plan is a high-level, strategic document that describes how the Corps of Engineers will operate and manage public lands. The current Gavins Point Dam, Lewis and Clark Lake master plan needs to be updated to meet current regulations and policies and to reflect user needs. The development of a revised master plan will assist the Corps in providing proper management of the project areas’ resources.
Gavins Point Dam is located approximately five miles west and upstream of Yanktonon the Missouri River at river mile 811.1. The Gavins Point Dam impounds the Missouri River to create Lewis and Clark Lake, a popular regional tourism and recreation destination.
The Corps has begun the process of updating the current master plan, which was last updated in 2004. One of the most important components of the update and revision process is gathering public input, comments, and concerns relating to the current and future management of project lands.
Due to public health and safety concerns associated with the current COVID-19 pandemic, the public scoping meeting will be held online through Zoom at this link: https://zoom.us/j/7381098612.
For more information and to view the current master plan, visit the Corps’ District Master Plans website at: https://www.nwo.usace.army.mil/Missions/Dam-and-Lake-Projects/Project-Master-Plans/.
The Corps is requesting the public’s input regarding how the Gavins Point Dam and Lewis and Clark Lake public lands are currently used and what is desired for their future management. This input will help shape the master plan update and revision process by helping the Corps identify how to better manage the area while protecting its natural, cultural, historic and manmade resources. In accordance with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), the Corps will also complete an Environmental Assessment (EA) to address potential environmental effects associated with the master plan update and revision.
This initial public scoping comment period is open through Jan. 25, 2021. Once comments are collected, the Corps will draft the revised master plan and associated EA. After completion of the draft document, an additional public meeting will be scheduled for the public to provide comments on the draft Master Plan and EA.
Public comments may be submitted through Jan. 25, 2021, via email at: NWO-Master-Plan@usace.army.mil or by U.S. mail at:
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District
Operations Division, Natural Resources Section
ATTN: Gavins Point Dam Master Plan
1616 Capitol Avenue
Omaha, NE 68102
