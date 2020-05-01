Businesses within the Yankton city limits — regardless of size or type — may now reopen as they please.
During a special meeting Friday, the City Commission voted 7-2 in favor of a resolution that would rescind Ordinance 1033 which set restrictions on businesses and gatherings in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. This went into effect at midnight Saturday morning.
Commissioners Amy Miner and Jerry Webber both opposed the reduction of restrictions.
Friday’s decision comes less than a week after the City Commission extended the city’s emergency COVID-19 ordinance until May 15. However, Gov. Kristi Noem on Tuesday set out recommendations for reopening as part of her “Back to Normal” executive order during the week, and many other municipalities throughout the region have begun easing or lifting their own restrictions.
Commissioner Jake Hoffner, who had opposed the extension of the ordinance earlier this week, said it came down to choice.
“It’s not about opening a business, it’s about just letting people decide,” Hoffner said. “There’s many, many businesses here that are not going to open. Some (won’t until) the end of May. Some may not until June.”
However, Miner said it would be in the best interest of the city to continue with the original May 15 date.
“I would really strongly encourage us to stay the course,” Miner said. “On Monday, our City Health Board made a recommendation and we voted 8-1 to stand with that recommendation. On Tuesday, the governor issued an order and said, ‘Here’s the criteria if you need it. Start to reopen.’ We don’t meet the criteria.”
Commissioner Mason Schramm, who had proposed the May 15 reopening date, said that business owners he’s talked to have claimed that they have been planning for safe openings.
“I’ve had many conversations — I’d say about 50 people — between Tuesday after the governor’s executive order and today,” Schramm said. “I’d say about 80% feel like they want to reopen without restriction like the governor suggested. The business owners I talked to say they do have a plan and they’ve been diligently working on a plan when they want to reopen.”
He added that other entities are coming out with guidelines in the coming weeks for businesses that are opening once again.
“I had a conversation with Carmen Schramm at the Chamber,” he said. “The Chamber is actually working on a document they can give to businesses and all of the different business types out there on how to reopen safely.”
The document is expected to be ready sometime early next week, according to Schramm.
However, Miner raised concerns that rescinding the ordinance would ruin the city’s chance to hold those who don’t open safely accountable.
“I hear you, and believe you when you say the vast majority of businesses are going to do everything they can to comply,” she said. “I don’t know why we would rescind our opportunity to deal with the ones that don’t.”
Comments taken from the YouTube livestream were split between people who felt the restrictions should remain and those who felt they should be lifted.
The original ordinance can still be re-imposed any time before its overall sunset date of June 8 if a spike in COVID-19 cases occurs in the Yankton area. City Attorney Ross Den Herder encouraged commissioners to draft a similar ordinance for beyond June 8 and hold a first hearing at a later date so that it could be imposed in short order if needed.
Commissioner Stephanie Moser said it’s important for any business looking to reopen to keep this in mind.
“We’re not through this,” Moser said. “We know that this could extend. We also know it could extend well into a year or so, depending on what happens in the medical community, as tied to COVID. I would use a word of caution that, while we’re telling businesses they can reopen, I think — or would hope — that a lot of businesses would not take that lightly knowing, that if we get a hotspot or if numbers drastically raise, this ordinance is still sitting there and can be reenacted.”
Mayor Nathan Johnson warned that, even with no municipal restrictions imposed on businesses as of Saturday, things are still far from business as usual.
“While things are opening, this is not a return to normal,” Johnson said. “This is a new normal and I would highly encourage people to continue practicing social distancing and to practice good hygiene. … In order to keep things open, we need your help, so please be responsible.”
Follow @RobNielsenPandD on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.