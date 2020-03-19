The Yankton County Commission is being proactive with COVID-19. The Yankton County Office of Emergency Management (YCOEM) wants to inform the public of the measures they are going to take to protect the public and the workers of the county.
The Yankton County Government Center will remain open during regular business hours, with are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.
The following actions have been enacted and additional changes will be made as time allows to obtain the materials and the situation changes:
• The Auditor’s Office will have a six-foot mark on the floor to help with social distancing. You will be asked to approach the counter when the counter is open. There will be Plexiglas covering the counter spaces with an opening to pass papers through to the staff.
• The Treasurer’s Office will not accept payment for property taxes or vehicle renewals at the counter during normal business hours. Vehicle renewals, seller’s permits and reports of sale can be done via mail or online at sdcars.org. Property taxes can be paid via mail or online at govtechtaxpro.com. You can pay your bills outside by using the secure drop box (emptied daily) on the north side of the building. Links to the above sites are available on co.yankton.sd.us/custom/treasurer. Title transfers cannot be done remotely; however, they do process them by mail. Other payments may be made by mail such as ambulance, court appointed attorney, poor relief, etc.
• The Register of Deeds office will have a six-foot mark on the floor to help with social distancing. You will be asked to approach the counter when the counter is open. There will be Plexiglas covering the counter with an opening to pass papers through to the staff.
• The Director of Equalization office will have a six-foot mark on the floor to help with social distancing. You will be asked to approach the counter when the counter is open. There will be Plexiglas covering the counter with an opening to pass papers through to the staff.
• The Planning & Zoning will be expecting everyone to do as much as possible online, over the telephone and by appointment only.
All departments at the government center are asking citizens to:
— Call the Government center 260-4400, then their extension, with any questions.
— The Planning and Zoning office and the Veteran Services department are asking you call and make appointments.
— You will see Barrier lines at some offices. Follow the instructions of the staff.
These precautions are for you and the staff at the government center.
NOTE: The Contact Center and the S.D. Community Health Nurse area will remain open.
