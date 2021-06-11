CASES DISPOSED: MAY 22-28, 2021
Claude Benjamin Carter, 209 Broadway Ave., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $137.50.
Matthew Mullen, Laurel, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Ethan Lee Hoiland, Tea; Overweight on axle; $279.50.
Dillon Douglas Fischer, Scotland; Speeding on a state highway; $157.50.
Daniel Pacheco, 2400 Douglas Ave., Lot 40, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Jorge Dalton Dunklau, Brookings; Speeding on other roadways; $232.50.
Alan Joseph Feimer, Vale; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Gabriel Rodriguez Del Valle, 121 Privet St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Katie Rose Christ, 613 Douglas Ave., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Markel Charlie James Harris, 1210 Broadway Ave., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Lauren Michelle Beatrice Woodward, Colorado Springs, Colo.; Speeding on other roadways; $137.50.
Braven David Boska, Tyndall; Overweight on axle; $236.50.
Glenn Andersen, Junior, 2005 Ross St., Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50.
Wakiyan C. Lyons, Macy, Neb.; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; $132.50.
Dennis Gerard Horal, Boca Raton, Fla.; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Jace Joseph Kapla, 1523 Joseph Circle, Yankton; Limitation on tree stands; $97.50.
Bradley Martin Mott, Rapid City; Seat belt violation; $25.
Twila Ann Sweeney, Vermillion; No driver’s license; $122.50.
Wesley E. Sassaman, Avon; Reckless driving; $490.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information.
Kendall Chance Thomas, Sioux Falls; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Forgery; Dismissed by prosecutor; Forgery; Dismissed by prosecutor; Habitual offender-1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Forgery; Recharged by indictment; Forgery; Recharged by indictment.
Chauncieya Chaydeen Watkins-Caldwell, 2900 Douglas Ave., Apt. 501, Yankton; Robbery-2nd degree; Dismissed by prosecutor; False imprisonment; $496.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Kidnapping-2nd degree; Recharged by information; Robbery-2nd degree; Recharged by indictment; Kidnapping-2nd degree; Recharged by indictment; Aggravated kidnapping-2nd degree; Recharged by complaint.
Kristin Martin, 213 W. 10th St., Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $386.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Kidnapping-2nd degree; Recharged by complaint; Robbery-2nd degree; Dismissed by prosecutor; Kidnapping-2nd degree; Recharged by indictment; Robbery-2nd degree; Recharged by indictment.
Duane G. Jansen, 43386 310th St., Yankton; Compulsory school attendance; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Sidney Robert Buchholtz, 1318 Burleigh Street, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less.
