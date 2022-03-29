Man Faces June Trial In Infant Son’s Death

CENTER, Neb. — A Creighton, Nebraska, man charged in the death of his infant son is scheduled for a June jury trial.
Edward Davis faces charges in relation to the January 2021 death of 4-month-old Ender Lee Davis. The father has been charged with one count of child abuse resulting in death, a Class 1B felony, and one count of manslaughter, a Class 2A felony.
A Class 1B felony carries a penalty of 20 years to life in prison, while a Class 2A felony carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison
Davis appeared Tuesday in Knox County District Court for a pre-trial conference, according to Knox Count Attorney John Thomas.
Davis waived his right to a speedy trial. His pre-trial conference trial is continued to May 31, with his jury trial continued to June 21, Thomas said.
Davis was arrested in December in Texas and transported by Knox County authorities back to Nebraska. Court documents contain an account of events surrounding Ender Davis’ death and the autopsy report for the infant.
Creighton Police Chief Mark Duncan said he learned of an ambulance page to Davis’ residence at 708 Redick Avenue in reference to an unresponsive infant. When Duncan arrived, he observed EMTs treating an infant, identified as Ender Lee Davis.
Duncan noted his observations of blood in the room, his conversation with Edward Davis about the events and later receiving word from Avera Creighton Hospital asking that at least one of the parents come to the hospital. The doctor advised Davis and Duncan that the child had died and of the attempts taken to save the infant.
Duncan sought the location of the mother and informed her of the baby’s death. He also contacted Thomas, who drew up paperwork for an autopsy and for transporting the infant’s body to Omaha.
The court records contain extensive autopsy results.
Davis remains in the Knox County jail on a bond of 500,000/10%.
